Marine Corps League #870, based in Napa, is looking for volunteers to help clean gravestones at the Yountville Veterans Home Cemetery, on Saturday, May 18, at 9 a.m. in honor of Armed Forces Day.
Marine Corps League #870, which is open to active and retired Marines, typically meets on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa, but this month's volunteer project will help prepare the Yountville Veterans Home Cemetery, which includes more than 5,000 headstones, for Memorial Day events at the end of the month.
For more information about Marine Corps League #870 and its Armed Forces Day voluteer project, call 337-5241; email ubpets@juno.com; or follow the group on Facebook at facebook.com/mcl870napa.