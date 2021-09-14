Voters decide whether to remove Gov. Newsom in recall election; polls close at 8 p.m.

Voters across California will go to the polls today to decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office and potentially replace him with one of 46 candidates in the state's first gubernatorial recall election since 2003.

Polling places across the region are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting. If you're in line at 8 p.m. you'll get to vote in person, county election officials said.

But many people have already cast their ballots by mail, including more than 837,000 of the county's 1.9 million registered voters through Monday morning. And more than 14,600 voted in early voting as of last weekend.

Two leading replacement candidates from the San Diego area continued campaigning Monday.

John Cox, a businessman who lives in Rancho Santa Fe, was in Yountville — site of a controversial party Newsom attended in spring 2020 after ordering a statewide lockdown — and in Sacramento.

Kevin Faulconer, a former San Diego mayor living in Point Loma, was in Los Angeles Monday on his way back to San Diego so he can focus Tuesday on "get out the vote" efforts.

The ballot asks two questions: whether to recall the governor, and who should replace him.