VALLEJO — Voters in Vallejo selected nine projects totaling $1 million for inclusion in the city's sixth participatory budgeting process.
The projects will be included in the fiscal year 2019-2020 proposed city budget and presented to the City Council in June. City staff will help develop contracts for the approved projects.
Vallejo residents requested $300,000 for street safety for bicycles that includes street repair and $45,000 for basic needs resources for the homeless as their two top priorities.
Also on the top nine list was spending $270,000 to upgrade hand-held radios for the Vallejo Police Department, $44,000 for mobile cameras to catch illegal dumping, $75,000 for an after school study and enrichment program for middle schools and $74,000 for the Vallejo Foster Youth's Striving for Success in Our Community Program.
Voting for Cycle 6 of the participatory budgeting program started April 1 and ended May 22. Residents 14 and older were eligible to vote on up to two projects, and 4,605 votes were tabulated.
In 2012, Vallejo became the first city in the country to implement a city-wide participatory budgeting process that solicits ideas from residents and stakeholders on items they would like to see funded in the city's budget. More than $8.3 million has been allocated for 47 projects over the first four cycles.
The participatory budgeting process is funded by a 1-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2011.