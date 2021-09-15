Voters may wait until 2024 to tweak Measure T

It's possible that the 2022 gubernatorial election could have a high turnout, they said. But 2024 is more likely.

A poll was done of 507 registered voters. It asked participants to consider a proposed ballot measure to fix potholes, improve highway and local roads, have the ability to bond and provide $20 million annually for 30 years, all without raising the overall sales tax rate.

Results show the measure would have just about the two-thirds vote needed to pass. The error margin is 4.4%.

“I think there’s hope,” American Canyon City Council member Mark Joseph said. “It’s tight right now, but I think there’s hope.”

NVTA officials said inflation and rising construction costs erode the buying power of Measure T. Bonding would help because the purchasing power of the dollar now is greater than it will be in 2043, when Measure T expires.

Also, jurisdictions must save Measure T money to pay for bigger maintenance projects. Bonding would allow them to do big projects sooner, officials said.

“If we can do huge investments at the beginning, the cost of maintenance over time is less,” NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said. “It’s saving taxpayers money that way as well.”

