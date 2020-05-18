Voters to choose Napa school board by districts in November election

While casting his vote in support of the new election map, Schunk warned that no system will truly give south-county voters a stronger voice unless more people are willing to run for office and volunteer their time for a demanding job that has often gone unfilled by outsiders.

“We are making it easier and less expensive to run; we should encourage people of modest means to step up and run,” he said. “But none of these maps make any difference whatsoever unless we have some contested races.

“I’m sure there are plenty of people here tonight that will assert that a change in the method of election will accomplish that. At the same time, we are running into the second economic buzz saw in the last 10 years, so I don’t know how readily I believe that people will step up. If American Canyon wants two people from their town to represent them, then they will have to step up, and people will have to run.”

A goal of the mapping project under state voting law is to create seven voting areas with one-seventh of the district’s population, or 16,506 residents each, Alon, the demographer, said in March. Each voting zone is allowed to have up to 5 percent more or fewer residents than its target population, a maximum adjustment of 825 people.