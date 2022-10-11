 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voters to decide fate of two Napa Valley Unified School District school bond measures

Separate bids to fund school upgrades in Napa and American Canyon

Snow Elementary School reconstruction in Napa

Snow Elementary School was reconstructed at a cost of $36 million to move its buildings away from the West Napa Fault, which triggered the August 2014 earthquake. The Napa school district reopened the campus for the 2019-20 year.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

Two Napa Valley Unified School District bond measures, which would bring millions of dollars into the district to upgrade aging school facilities, are set to go before Napa and American Canyon voters during the Nov. 8 election. 

These bond measures, compared to past ones, are designed to serve American Canyon and the city of Napa by isolating the cities into facility improvement districts. NVUSD superintendent Rosanna Mucetti has previously said the move will better serve the differing needs of American Canyon and Napa schools when compared to past measures that applied to the entire district. 

As such, Measure A1, a $200 million bond measure, will primarily be voted on and serve residents of the city of Napa. The $25 million Measure A2, on the other hand, will be voted on by American Canyon residents and would serve schools there. 

Bond measures incur a debt that must be paid by local property owners through property taxes. Both proposals would tack on an estimated annual tax of $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value — roughly $86 per year or $7 per month. School bond proceeds can only be spent on brick-and-mortar construction projects, and the district currently has an assessed need of over $500 million, Mucetti has said.  

Specific details on the planned improvements, listed by school site, can be found on the district’s website. American Canyon Middle School projects, for example, include campus upgrades, a track replacement, recreation improvements and a technology upgrade. In general, funds from the measures will be used to fix aging buildings, upgrade classrooms and technology, remove hazardous materials like asbestos and lead paint from older school sites, improve outdoor spaces, and provide equipment and spaces for career and technology education classes. 

It’s been six years since voters last decided on a Napa school bond measure. The $269 million Measure H — the most expensive bond measure ever passed by the school district — barely squeaked by with 55.99% of the vote, exceeding the 55% voter approval threshold by only 350 votes back in 2016, when early returns had the measure lagging before late returns pushed it across the finish line.

And that measure, in the years since, has received some pushback. 

NVUSD bond measures

Jack Gray, a founder and president of the Napa County Taxpayers Association, said Tuesday that many attribute the passage of that bond measure — which the association opposed — to American Canyon voters who believed the measure would, as then planned, help fund a new middle school for that city. Several American Canyon residents have indeed previously said, according to past Register reporting, that they opted to approve Measure H on the understanding that doing so would bring a second middle school to American Canyon. 

But the wording of the measure didn’t mention any school site by name. And the NVUSD school board voted to halt planning on the middle school project in 2019, owing to a consistent decline in enrollment — and thus in California's attendance-based funding — that had only just started in 2016, along with the estimated $2.2 million per year needed to operate the middle school campus. 

At recent NVUSD board meetings, opponents of the two new measures have cited frustration at the district for closing down schools in recent years, and a rising cost of living for those living on fixed incomes, as reasons to oppose the measure. 

But in contrast with the 2016 bond measure, Gray said he — and several members of the tax association — approve of both proposed measures. For one, that’s because of several moves Mucetti has made to change the district’s leadership staff, he said, along with how she’s worked with the tax association. 

“Since Rosanna’s been here, members of our organization have had basically bimonthly meetings with her and her staff,” Gray said. “She’s been a breath of fresh air, if you will.” 

Roughly a year ago, Gray added, Mucetti brought up the need to introduce a bond measure for NVUSD, and she suggested a $500 million bond. Gray said the association told her they would oppose it at that level, and they appreciated her later bringing down the school district's total ask to something more modest. 

The tax association members also approve of creating separate voting districts for American Canyon and Napa schools, Gray said, in part because some members who live in Napa didn’t like paying for American Canyon upgrades. 

“Why not have American Canyon, because they want a middle school, let them fund it on their property taxes,” Gray said. “Just like Calistoga or St. Helena.” 

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

