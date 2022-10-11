Voters to decide fate of two Napa Valley Unified School District school bond measures

Two Napa Valley Unified School District bond measures, which would bring millions of dollars into the district to upgrade aging school facilities, are set to go before Napa and American Canyon voters during the Nov. 8 election.
These bond measures, compared to past ones, are designed to serve American Canyon and the city of Napa by isolating the cities into facility improvement districts. NVUSD superintendent Rosanna Mucetti has previously said the move will better serve the differing needs of American Canyon and Napa schools when compared to past measures that applied to the entire district.
As such, Measure A1, a $200 million bond measure, will primarily be voted on and serve residents of the city of Napa. The $25 million Measure A2, on the other hand, will be voted on by American Canyon residents and would serve schools there.
People are also reading…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Bond measures incur a debt that must be paid by local property owners through property taxes. Both proposals would tack on an estimated annual tax of $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value — roughly $86 per year or $7 per month. School bond proceeds can only be spent on brick-and-mortar construction projects, and the district currently has an assessed need of over $500 million, Mucetti has said.
Specific details on the planned improvements, listed by school site, can be found on the district’s website. American Canyon Middle School projects, for example, include campus upgrades, a track replacement, recreation improvements and a technology upgrade. In general, funds from the measures will be used to fix aging buildings, upgrade classrooms and technology, remove hazardous materials like asbestos and lead paint from older school sites, improve outdoor spaces, and provide equipment and spaces for career and technology education classes.
It’s been six years since voters last decided on a Napa school bond measure. The $269 million Measure H — the most expensive bond measure ever passed by the school district — barely squeaked by with 55.99% of the vote, exceeding the 55% voter approval threshold by only 350 votes back in 2016, when early returns had the measure lagging before late returns pushed it across the finish line.
And that measure, in the years since, has received some pushback.
Jack Gray, a founder and president of the Napa County Taxpayers Association, said Tuesday that many attribute the passage of that bond measure — which the association opposed — to American Canyon voters who believed the measure would, as then planned, help fund a new middle school for that city. Several American Canyon residents have indeed previously said, according to past Register reporting, that they opted to approve Measure H on the understanding that doing so would bring a second middle school to American Canyon.
But the wording of the measure didn’t mention any school site by name. And the NVUSD school board voted to halt planning on the middle school project in 2019, owing to a consistent decline in enrollment — and thus in California's attendance-based funding — that had only just started in 2016, along with the estimated $2.2 million per year needed to operate the middle school campus.
At recent NVUSD board meetings, opponents of the two new measures have cited frustration at the district for closing down schools in recent years, and a rising cost of living for those living on fixed incomes, as reasons to oppose the measure.
But in contrast with the 2016 bond measure, Gray said he — and several members of the tax association — approve of both proposed measures. For one, that’s because of several moves Mucetti has made to change the district’s leadership staff, he said, along with how she’s worked with the tax association.
“Since Rosanna’s been here, members of our organization have had basically bimonthly meetings with her and her staff,” Gray said. “She’s been a breath of fresh air, if you will.”
Roughly a year ago, Gray added, Mucetti brought up the need to introduce a bond measure for NVUSD, and she suggested a $500 million bond. Gray said the association told her they would oppose it at that level, and they appreciated her later bringing down the school district's total ask to something more modest.
Napa County's K-12 student enrollment is declining at the fifth fastest rate among the 58 California counties, according to the California Department of Finance.
The tax association members also approve of creating separate voting districts for American Canyon and Napa schools, Gray said, in part because some members who live in Napa didn’t like paying for American Canyon upgrades.
“Why not have American Canyon, because they want a middle school, let them fund it on their property taxes,” Gray said. “Just like Calistoga or St. Helena.”
Biz Buzz: Napa Valley business news roundup
Catch up on the latest business Napa County business news.
Have you started a new business? Celebrating a business anniversary? Do you have some other kind of business news? The Napa Valley Register publishes business news items in our Biz Buzz feature in the Business section.
To submit your own Biz Buzz item, click here.
The Acre by Acre award honors outstanding conservation accomplishments in Napa that epitomize the aspirations expressed in the Land Trust’s mission.
Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa and Fortinet Championship raise $30,000 for Alaina’s Voice Foundation
Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa and Fortinet Championship raised $30,000 for the Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
Napa biz buzz: Dr. Lily Shamsnia, board-certified gynecologist, has joined Adventist Health.
Napa biz buzz: OLE Health received seven awards for high-quality service within the health care field.
Napa-based Lou Penning Landscapes, Inc. recently won the Maintenance Sweepstakes Award for its on-going landscaping work at a private home in St. Helena.
WineGlass Marketing of Napa announced that it has reached an agreement with Cakewalk Design Studio of Abbotsford, Canada to combine services.
Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that its Center for Maternal and Infant Care has been named on the Cal Hospital Compare Maternity Care Honor Roll.
Napa biz buzz: cardiologist Dr. Maia Eng joined the staff at Adventist Health in Napa.
Napa biz buzz: Community Resources for Children welcomes new board members Lilea Heine and Alex Myers.
Napa biz buzz: Cope Family Center welcomes Mairena, Binz and Khaira to its board.
Napa biz buzz: The Napa River Inn takes top travel awards in two categories.
Napa biz buzz: A recent Redwood Credit Union shred-a-thon shredded 100,080 pounds of paper.
Napa biz buzz: They feel your pain: Neurovations hosts pain conference in Napa.
Napa biz buzz: Steve Silva Plumbing has been named Small Business of the Year by state Sen. Bill Dodd.
Napa biz buzz: Cecily Akwari is the newly hired executive director of Moving Forward Towards Independence.
Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Stevie Lamb to Napa medical clinic.
Napa biz buzz: Free Flow Wines received 10 top finishes at the KEGGY Awards.
Napa biz buzz: Gerardo Martin named to Redwood Credit Union board.
Napa biz buzz: Take a chance to win a free sub sandwich when Napa Jersey Mike’s Subs celebrates its first anniversary on Aug. 20 and 21.
Napa County biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena earns a five-star rating.
Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa partners with Fortinet for special events during September series.
Napa biz buzz: A Napa bank building is for sale for $12.45 million.
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union has been recognized as a "top credit union."
Napa biz buzz: Craiker Architects & Planners honored for "outstanding design" of fire rebuild.
Napa biz buzz: Three staffers have been promoted at the Redwood Credit Union human resources department.
Napa biz buzz: Visit Napa Valley's board of directors elects new leadership. Recognize any names you know?
Napa biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley has earned national recognition for stroke treatment services.
Napa biz buzz: Napa's Uptown Theatre sold for $12.15 million, according to county records.
Napa biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage has been named 'Agent of the Month' by Wheaton World Wide.
Napa biz buzz: Getting divorced? Tonya West just earned certification from the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts.
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union announced its board of directors.
Napa biz buzz: Brick & Mantel Home will relocate to Bel Aire Plaza.
Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley hosts first market and health fair, next is July 6.
Napa biz buzz: The Doctors Company names Dr. Megan Mahoney to its board of governors.
Napa biz buzz: Naysayer Coffee Roasters is now open at Napa's Food City center.
Napa biz buzz: Meritage Resort & Spa to get $25 million upgrade.
Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley will host a weekly "summer market and health fair" starting June 1.
Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa announces new tenants including Mason Verbena and VonSaal ADJUNKT.
Biagi Bros. promoted Andrea Biagi to president and Nick Biagi to vice president of the Napa-based business.
Napa biz buzz: Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley named Morgan Cahill-Marsland to its management team.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that Rachael Poer has been appointed chief philanthropy officer for the hospital and chief executive officer of Queen of the Valley Foundation.
Napa biz buzz: John Cordeiro from Vintage Wealth Advisors named new member of the LPL Ambassador Council.
Debbie Cossi, the retired St. Helena childcare provider known as “Miss Debbie,” has launched a parent coaching business, Cossi Family Coaching.
Napa biz buzz: The Land Trust of Napa County board announced new board members. Recognize any names?
Napa biz buzz: Napa's Lululemon store will expand and other First Street tenants are also on the move.
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union has hired Kate Harkin as community programs manager.
Napa biz buzz: OLE Health announced a new COO, CFO, north Napa medical director and dental director.
Napa biz buzz: Caryn Hreha has joined Coombs & Dunlap, LLP as an associate.
Napa biz buzz: Agi Smith of Engel & Völkers was named the top agent of Northern California.
Napa biz buzz: Napa County Landmarks has a new office location in downtown Napa.
Napa biz buzz: Classic Automotive of Napa has closed after 36 years in business.
Napa biz buzz: Tom Commander, Tim McNamara join Carson Wealth’s Napa office.
Napa biz buzz: Maxville Winery taps JH Wine Consulting for leadership role.
Napa biz buzz: Ace & Vine to host one-year anniversary celebration April 12.
Napa biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns customer loyalty award.
Napa biz buzz: Mark Linder has joined the Agrology advisory board.
Napa biz buzz: Need a ride? Dinner Drivers announced it has launched in Napa.
Napa biz buzz: Gatto Rivera Branding launches in downtown Napa, Rivera joins the team.
Biz buzz: St. Helena's Wheeler Farms introduces new hospitality leadership team.
Napa biz buzz: Napa Valley Wealth Management has a new owner, and name.
Napa biz buzz: Providence Queen of The Valley Medical Center achieves patient safety excellence award
Napa biz buzz: Queen of The Valley Medical Center earned a new patient safety excellence award.
Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena was named one of 'America’s Best Hospitals'
Napa biz buzz: Michele and Leslie Manzone have joined Engel & Völkers as real estate advisors.
Napa biz buzz: Beau Wine tours named Christina Zanone assistant general manager.
Napa biz buzz: Napa’s AUL Corp. surpasses $1 billion in claims paid.
Napa biz buzz: Who's on the list? Yountville chamber announces business and community awards winners.
Napa biz buzz: Napa's Lixit building is for sale for $12.9 million
Napa biz buzz: Acre Wines appoints Kent FitzGerald as consulting GM and national sales manager
Napa biz buzz: Mike Fisher has been named to Land Trust Board of Trustees.
Napa biz buzz: A Huckleberry's restaurant will open in the former Denny's location on Soscol/Imola avenues.
Napa biz buzz: Phillip Murphy named winery operations manager at Napa Valley College.
Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley medical center was named to a clinical excellence list.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena pledges new employee well-being efforts.
Napa biz buzz: Eric Perez dental practice relocates with SBA funding.
Napa biz buzz: Vintner Doug Shafer will join the Napa Valley College Viticulture, Winery and Technology Foundation board of directors.
Napa biz buzz: Denny's closes, IHOP reopens in Napa.
Biz buzz: Law office Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP welcomes Laura Srebro to the firm's partnership.
Biz buzz: Napa's Turner Moving & Storage received a 2022 Best of Napa Award.
Biz buzz: Napan Chris Wunderlich has been named district manager for Corcoran Global Living Napa County.
Biz buzz: Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass welcomes Michael Maher to the law firm partnership.
Biz buzz: Napa's If Given A Chance named Peg Maddocks as its new executive director.
Biz buzz: Community Resources for Children of Napa welcomes Dr. Victoria Morgese and Rashelle Carreon to its board of directors.