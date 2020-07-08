Walnut Creek restaurateur apologizes for "racist overtones" in support of Martinez couple that defaced BLM mural

"Should go out of business," wrote Austin R., of San Francisco. "There is no tolerance for a racist business owner in 2020!" Jess M. of Concord wrote: "Rocco's is cancelled!! Racist owner. Blasted himself all over social media. It's too bad because I had been eating here since early 2000s. There is no room for racism. I will post his comments on social media to spread awareness on this."

This isn't the first time a Bay Area restaurateur's potentially inflammatory comments drew a virtual lashing on social media. In early June, the owner of the Napa steak house Trancas came under fire over social media posts involving a Joe Biden meme deemed racially insensitive. Later that month, black employees of Boba Guys slammed co-founder Andrew Chau after he expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matters movement on Instagram, but hadn't done anything when they told him they experienced racism from customers.

Biale posted an apology Monday saying he regretted his comments.

When the Bay Area News Group reached out to Biale via email Tuesday asking him to clarify his comments, Biale responded, "I'd just as soon not. I'm hoping the apology speaks for itself. It was insensitive on my part and I used poor judgment in trying to make a comparison....I'm owning it, I have to take the shots. I apologized all over."

