Walt Ranch greenhouse gas decision appealed

Hall Brambletree Associates had wanted to preserve 248 acres of woodlands to mitigate for the lost trees. But the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled that some of this land might already be undevelopable.

Morrison approved a revised plan to preserve up to 124 acres of Walt Ranch unhindered from development by such factors as steep slopes. Also, 16,790 oaks are to be planted, monitored and replanted if necessary so at least 80% survive after five years.

Hall Brambletree Associates also offered to plant yet another 16,790 oaks for a total of 33,580. But that offer was contingent on nobody appealing Morrison’s approval.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ross Middlemass, attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, explained in a press release why the group is doing just that.

Hall Brambletree Associates seeks to preserve fewer existing woodlands in exchange for a planting program that is vague and unsupported by science, the release said. There is confusion over when the seedlings would be planted and how the county would ensure the plantings will be successful.

Middlemiss raised the specter of a climate crisis, noting the recent drought and wildfires in Napa County.