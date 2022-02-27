Walt Ranch mitigations returns to Napa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday

Napa County supervisors on Tuesday will decide how to untangle sudden snarls over Walt Ranch greenhouse gas mitigations, perhaps by starting over.
The Board of Supervisors on Dec. 14 heard an appeal of planned mitigations for the loss of 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees for the vineyard project. The Center for Biological Diversity had appealed a staff decision, saying the mitigations were too weak.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
The Board voted 3-2 to tentatively deny the appeal, with a final, seemingly routine vote to come on Feb. 8. Public comments would be limited to whether the final resolution accurately reflected the Dec. 14 tentative action.
But Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, who was in the majority, recused himself after citizens made conflict-of-interest allegations. That raised the prospect of a 2-2 deadlock.
Supervisors must decide what to do next. County staff recommends reconsidering the tentative action on March 22. The county would hold a new prehearing conference and a new public hearing.
People are also reading…
The Board of Supervisors will discuss options at 2 p.m. Tuesday in its chamber at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in the city of Napa.
Walt Ranch is 2,300 acres in the mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. Craig and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines bought the land in 2005. The Board of Supervisors in 2016 approved allowing Hall Brambletree Associates to disturb 316 acres to create 209 acres of vineyards.
Opponents sued, expressing concern about groundwater, the loss of trees, and the watershed in general. The courts sided with the county on most issues but required more work on greenhouse gas emissions mitigations.
Muddying the waters is the Pedroza situation. It relates to the $2 million purchase by Vinedos AP, LLC in 2021 of about 400 acres along Atlas Peak Road adjacent to Walt Ranch. The limited liability company involves Pedroza’s in-laws.
Pedroza didn’t mention the matter before the Dec. 14 tentative vote on Walt Ranch, nor was it publicly known at the time. Citizens found out about Vinedos and at the Feb. 8 meeting accused Pedroza of having a conflict of interest in Walt Ranch decisions.
Pedroza initially told the Napa Valley Register his role with Vinedos was using his house as a guarantee to help secure a $2.7 million bank loan to Vinedos. He subsequently told the Register he and his wife were members of Vinedos from Jan. 29 to Nov. 1 to help with financing.
He and his wife left Vinedos without financial gain before the Dec. 14 Walt Ranch vote, Pedroza said.
Residents who brought up the issue have expressed skepticism of Pedroza’s accounts and called on him to resign. Pedroza said he has no conflict of interest regarding Walt Ranch votes but will recuse himself so the public has confidence in the county’s decision.
Pedroza received informal email guidance from the state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) saying he has no conflict of interest based on his own account of the situation.
That written account by Pedroza said his father-in-law is a vineyard manager with no ties to Walt Ranch. His father-in-law is the signer on all recorded Vinedos documents. The Vinedos statement of information filed with the Secretary of State recognizes his father-in-law as the sole member/manager.
Pedroza's written account to the FPPC doesn't mention what Pedroza told the Napa Valley Register about using his house as a personal guarantee to help secure the Vinedos loan and being a member of Vinedos for most of 2021.
Pedroza later said he is seeking a more formal FPPC advice letter. The FPPC website said requesters must provide "sufficient information for FPPC's staff attorneys to conduct a complete legal analysis."
A county report for Tuesday's meeting said the FPPC as of that writing had not issued formal advice on the potential Pedroza conflict-of-interest. In light of Pedroza’s recusal, the most prudent approach is to conduct a new public hearing to reconsider the Dec. 14 Board action, it said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.