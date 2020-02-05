Not happy with that driver's license photo? You might soon be able to pay for another.
A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow for up to three photographs to be taken on-site at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Assembly Bill 2405, introduced by Assemblyman Phillip Chen, R-Diamond Bar, would also require that each extra photo come with a voluntary donation not to exceed $5, with the revenue generated going to support driver education and training programs.
The bill, if it becomes law, would go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
A similar bill, Senate Bill 1407, was introduced in 2018 and passed out of the Senate before stalling in committee in the Assembly.
Currently, to get a new picture on your license, you must request a duplicate ID from the DMV and pay the associated fee, $9 or $32. People 62 or older pay no fee.