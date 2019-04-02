The Napa County Superior Court is accepting applications for its incoming grand jury class.
Civil grand juries are written into the state constitution and have the authority to investigate county offices, corporations and other matters deemed important to residents.
“The Grand Jury is a historic and fundamental component of our local government,” Judge Victoria Wood said in an emailed statement. “Our Grand Jurors perform a vital government service and are rewarded with the knowledge that their investigations make this community a better place to live through transparency and accountability.”
Napa County's current grand jury is disproportionately white and male, but the Napa County Superior Court appears to have seen a modest improvement in diversity from a recent campaign to publish Spanish language materials.
Residents are eligible if they: are 18 years old, are a U.S. citizen, have lived in the county for a year, have a sufficient knowledge of the English language, are not currently serving as a trial juror and more.
The new grand jury would serve from July 1 to June 30, 2020. To apply and learn more, visit bit.ly/OFCQNz. Applications can be picked up, mailed or filed in person on the third floor of 825 Brown Street. Call 707-299-1110 with any questions.