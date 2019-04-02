Want to learn more about the grand jury?

The Napa County chapter of the California Grand Jurors' Association will hold two informational meetings

Where: Jury Assembly Room at the Historic Courthouse, 825 Brown St.

When: Tuesday, April 23 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.; Thursday, April 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Call 707-299-1110 with questions or visit the third floor of the Historic Courthouse to pick up or drop off an application.