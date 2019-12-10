If you want to vote in the 2020 presidential primary, you might want to check your voter status.
Voting in California's political primaries begins on Feb. 3, 2020, but those who are listed as "No Party Preference" may be surprised to find no presidential primary candidates on their ballot.
That's because California's political parties have their own ballots that will be released in February.
Some of those parties, like the Democratic, Libertarian and American Independent parties, allow "No Party Preference" voters to request a crossover ballot. Others, like the Republican, Green and Peace and Freedom parties, do not.
"We are encouraging everyone, regardless of party, regardless of how they've registered, to check their voter status," said Sam Mahood, spokesman for the California Secretary of State's Office.
You may request a ballot by mail, but that request must come in no later than Feb. 25, 2020.
You can check your voter registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. You can also re-register your party affiliation by visiting registertovote.ca.gov.
Voting begins Feb. 3, 2020, and the deadline for regular registration is Feb. 18. After that, you may register as a conditional voter and receive a provisional ballot.
The final day to vote is March 3. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked that day and must be received by your county elections office no later than March 6.