Want to work the Napa grape harvest? Due to visa freeze, opportunities abound this year

Pablo Laguens, who has spent the last four harvests in Napa, was before the Trump administration’s proclamation attempting to secure his own J-1 visa to work a harvest in Napa. Laguens, 31, spends his time during the year as a traveling winemaker in his native Argentina, but he never misses the chance to work a harvest in Napa, he said. The pay is comparatively high, the work is interesting and so are his colleagues at Hyde de Villane Winery, where he was set to return for a second year.

Laguens, along with Hyde de Villaine’s winemaker, had plans to experiment with different fermentations this year – and to celebrate the winery’s 20th anniversary. Laguens left the Argentine winery he’d been working at previously in preparation for his departure to Napa.

"It feels really weird to still be here this time of year, knowing I won't be heading back to Napa - not preparing for harvest," Laguens said. He's now looking for full time work in Argentina.