Agents found a wanted gang member and felon, then arrested him and found a loaded pistol on his person, according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
An undercover agent saw Napa resident Raul Ramirez Barragan, 23, walking near Shetler and Soscol Avenues on Thursday. The agent knew he had a warrant for his arrest and watched him enter and exit a home in the 2100 block of Harding Avenue, according to a press release. He was with Napa resident Jose Antonio Maciel, 22.
Agents tried to detain both men. They did not comply at first, but agents were then able to handcuff them without trouble at 3 p.m., according to the press release.
Agents found a loaded 9mm pistol with the serial number scratched off under Barragan's clothing, according to the press release. They found more ammunition at his apartment in the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue, the bureau wrote.
Barragan was arrested on suspicion of nine felonies related to a prior drug arrest, violating probation, committing a gang crime and possessing a loaded, concealed gun without a serial number as an ex-felon and gang member, jail records show.
Maciel was arrested on suspicion of a felony related to violating parole.
Both men remained in jail as of Sunday.