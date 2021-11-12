Wanted: Helgeland photos, memorabilia

Do you remember Helgeland? This Scandinavian-themed Napa shop was once located on at California Blvd. (formerly Ornduff St.) and later on First Street in the late '60s and '70s. Register reporter Jennifer Huffman is looking for photos of the store, owner Hazelle Robison Brock or any memorabilia from Helgeland for a story in the Napa Register. Reach Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
