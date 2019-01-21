An attempted capture of a wanted man by bail bond agents Saturday in Lake County failed as the fleeing man jumped into an agents' car and drove off amidst gunfire from the bondsmen, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Lake County sheriff's detectives now are looking for the man, identified as Gregory Crumpler, 40.
Crumpler had been arrested in Mendocino County on drug sales charges and the bail bond agents sought him because he'd apparently failed to show up in court, skipping out on his bail obligations.
The agents tracked Crumpler to the 17000 block of Morgan Valley Road, outside of Lower Lake. The man ran as they tried to get him. He then got into one of the agent's vehicle and drove off with agents firing several times, officials said in a news release.
Deputies found the vehicle three miles away, on Oak Haven Road. Deputies, state parks employees and the Napa County Sheriff's Office helped on a search but the man wasn't found, officials said.
Further details weren't released regarding the attempted capture. The bail bond agents were with Greg Padilla Bail Bonds in Sacramento.
Detectives have taken the investigation and are asking anyone who knows where the man is to contact sheriff's dispatchers at 707-263-2690.