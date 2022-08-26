 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanted: Photos, stories from Shipyard Acres in Napa

Napa of the 1950s

Photograph of men raising the flag at the opening of Shipyard Acres on January 23, 1943. Left to right: Bert Gans, Jack Behrens, unknown, Fred Jaeckle, and Sam Geddes. 

 Napa County Historical Society

Do you have photos of Napa's Shipyard Acres neighborhood, houses or streets? Did you used to live there? Register reporter Jennifer Huffman is looking for photos of the former community and stories from people who lived there. Please contact jhuffman@napanews.com.  

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

