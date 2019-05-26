Not every war hero has a book written about him or her, or a movie depicting the story of their sacrifice on the big screen. And not every American prisoner of war (POW) comes back from the war to become a beloved and celebrated United States senator that the whole country mourns on his passing.
The vast majority of war heroes and surviving POWs come back to live their lives in relative anonymity as your quiet neighbor down the street.
Such was the case of Lt. Cmdr. Carl O. Quartername, who passed away in 1999 and was a long-time resident of Napa who worked at Mare Island for much of his post-war years before retirement.
His name came to light recently quite by happenstance in a column that appeared in the Napa Valley Register titled “A Pacific pilgrimage, a tribute to those who served 1939-1945,” and written by Lynne Champlin.
It turns out a school in Penang, Malaysia described by Champlain is the same school where Quartername was held prisoner in after being captured, along with his crewmates aboard the submarine USS Grenadier.
In one of the photos accompanying the story, Quartername’s name along with several fellow POWs etched on the wall of a classroom is visible.
This caught the attention of Quartername’s grandson, Duane Stofan of Portland, Oregon, who has the diary kept by his uncle during his internment.
“I’ve been to this school and touched that wall,” Stofan said. “It was a surreal experience to visit the spot that my uncle became a POW. After spending two years as a POW he was eventually liberated from a camp that performed labor at a copper mine in Japan at the end of the war.”
Quartername, a chief quartermaster at the time. Many of his fellow POWs had been U.S. Navy submariners serving aboard the U.S.S. Grenadier, which was hit by Japanese bombs in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Malaysia on April 23, 1943, and later scuttled by the crew. Quartername and his fellow crewmen were picked up by a Japanese ship and transported to the POW camp in Penang.
According to historical accounts, the Grenadier had departed Australia on March 20, 1943, headed for the Strait of Malacca, which separates the Pacific and Indian oceans.
A month later, while running on the surface, the sub was spotted by a Japanese plane. The Grenadier dived to 130 feet, thinking it was safe, but was struck by Japanese explosives.
The damaged vessel sank to the bottom, at 270 feet, with the crew making frantic repairs and fighting an internal fire, potential death to the men confined inside the sealed tube.
After 13 anxious hours, the Grenadier managed to surface to get a better sense of the damage. It was quickly obvious that the sub was beyond repair.
The crew tried to bring the vessel closer to a nearby island, where the crew could escape and the sub could be scuttled. At one point, they even attempted to hoist an improvised sail.
But before they could maneuver to shore, dawn broke, and with it the sight of two approaching Japanese ships. The crew fought an attacking torpedo plane with a machine gun, but it was clear the disabled Grenadier was doomed.
The crew destroyed confidential documents, opened the vents, and abandoned ship. They were picked up by a Japanese merchant ship as the Grenadier settled to the bottom.
In all, eight officers and 68 enlisted men were saved and taken to Penang in Malaysia. They were held in a former Catholic girl’s school, where they were questions and tortured. They were later moved through various prison camps and wound up in Japan.
Remarkably, despite the brutal treatment inflicted on POWS by the Japanese, all but four of the men survived the war.
Like many World War II veterans, Quartername never spoke much about the war or his time in prisoner of war camps, according to Stofan: “The family obviously knew that he’d been held as a prisoner for a couple years and that he’d been tortured as part of that process. My mother, Barbara Stofan, said that he didn’t talk about it and no one really brought it up.”
But Stofan said Quartername carried the scars of the torture he endured, in particular the burns on his back from cigarettes placed there by his captors. “We know he shared some details about his experience with people outside the family, but it is safe to say that his POW experience was not a topic of family discussion,” Stofan said. “It was one of the most difficult and traumatic times of his life, for two years he didn’t know if he would live to see the next day, let alone make it home someday.
“As his grandson and a former Navy enlisted man myself, he did tell me about memorials for the USS Grenadier that were near my location, but he never shared the details of his time as a POW with me,” Stofan recalled.
Stofan said Quartername never returned to any of the places of his captivity, including the school in Malaysia where his name can be seen etched in the wall to this day. “He never left the country after he retired from the Navy, and appeared to have no interest at all in visiting any of the camps.”
He was a member of the WWII Submarine Veterans Association, and did attend a few reunions.
“Carl passed away in 1999, about a year after I completed my enlistment in the Navy,” Stofan said. “ During his memorial service, a bell ceremony was held where they rang a bell for every U.S. sub lost during WWII. At that time, the story of his submarine, details about the crew’s capture and their time as POWs was shared. We obtained more details and information about his time as a POW during his funeral than anyone had during his lifetime.”
One of Quartername’s shipmates and fellow POWs, Tim McCoy, recalled the circumstances of the crew’s liberation at the end of the war: “We were at the factory and had gone to work when they called us out to these huge parade grounds. They assembled us and the emperor himself came on the radio over the loudspeakers and announced to everybody that the war was over. When that happened, the Japanese just started running and leaving and going in every direction.”
Prison guards were nowhere to be seen. McCoy said the prisoners had often been told they would all be executed immediately if American soldiers invaded Japan, but fortunately that didn’t happen.
All but four of the Grenadier’s crew made it safely back to American soil, an amazing tribute to their tenacity despite undergoing daily torture and abuse. To this day, the Grenadier remains the only U.S. submarine whose crew was captured entirely intact.
All of those men are heroes in every sense, including one of our own, Carl Quartername, who is eternally at rest in the Napa Valley Memorial Park.