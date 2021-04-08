Warnings issued about phone scams demanding ransom

Two Bay Area agencies have issued warnings to the public this week about telephone scams, one of which is relatively familiar and another that includes a demand to pay a kidnapping ransom.

San Francisco police issued a warning about a string of phone scams in the category of "caller-ID spoofing," in which the phone number displayed looks like it is coming from the Police Department. The caller asks either for donations or cites an outstanding warrant the recipient of the call needs to pay off immediately.

The scam warning from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office described a twist on the familiar approach.

Deputies there had a recent in-person encounter with a man who said he was on the phone with someone who claimed to have kidnapped his daughter. The caller demanded that the man remain on the phone — preventing him from checking on his daughter — and wire $6,000 to Mexico in exchange for the safe return for his daughter.

The man told deputies that the caller demanded he stay on the phone while carrying out the caller's additional demands to drive to a Walmart to complete the wire transfer. The man then drove off to the store.