A 9-year-old Napa girl's request of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry lit up social media, then the news media this week.
A few weeks ago, Riley Morrison wrote a letter to Curry asking why his signature Curry 5 basketball shoes weren't for sale on the girl's section of the Under Armour website. The shoes, which are unisex, were only listed for sale on the boys section of the Under Armour website.
"I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp," the letter reads. "I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5's too."
The letter impressed Curry, who has two daughter, ages 6 and 3. He got back to Riley.
"I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue," Curry wrote in a letter, which he posted on Twitter. "Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as 'boys' on the website. We are correcting this now! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly — so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5's now and you'll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6."
"Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women's Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me! More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night! All the best!"
Riley is the daughter of a Napa fireman, Chris Morrison. She told Curry that she goes to Warriors games with her dad. A Napa Valley Language Academy student, Riley also plays for a Catholic Youth Organization basketball team in Napa.
"Every year it’s big deal what shoes she’s going to be wearing during basketball season," said her dad.
Chris Morrison said when his daughter didn't see the shoes for sale on the girls' section, "She said that’s not fair. Why are they only on the boys' page?"
Her father was the first to realize on Thursday morning that Curry had replied to his daughter's letter.
"I woke her up and I said, 'Riley I have a surprise for you.' She was just happy," he said.
"I don’t know if she truly grasps the change she’s made in the world. Which is kind of crazy that a 9-year-old can have such an effect."