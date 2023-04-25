The groundbreaking 2021 California environmental law that seeks to severely cut down on the organic waste that ends up in landfills has caused considerable action to improve the way the city of Napa, through its service provider Napa Recycling and Waste Services, manages such material.

With a recent contract amendment between the city of Napa and NRWS, further investments are coming to help meet those state requirements, particularly when it comes to collecting organics and recyclables.

The law in question, Senate Bill 1383, came into effect on Jan. 1 last year; it primarily aims to reduce methane emissions that are released when organic materials decay in landfills. As such, it requires everyone to dispose of organics — such as banana peels or yard trimmings — into a third required waste stream, separate from those for recycling and normal trash.

The amendment — which allows Napa to compensate NRWS for several costs brought on by the new law — largely seeks to expand organics collection across the city and upgrade the processing of both compostable and recyclable materials.

Following last week's approval of the change by the Napa City Council, the city will compensate NRWS on the collections side for a new commercial compost collection truck and driver, 1,600 new wheeled carts to carry organics, a subcontractor to clean commercial compost carts and bins, and several more NRWS staff positions.

On the processing side, the city will also compensate NRWS for several new pieces of equipment, which the staff report says will improve overall efficiency of organics processing by up to 25%. That includes a new $1.45 million “optical sorter” and $2.6 million in other organics processing equipment, including a $920,000 slow-speed shredder, a $392,000 density separator and two $109,000 mobile stacking conveyors. (Much of the cost is funded by a $1.5 million Cal Recycle Organics grant, and NRWS is shouldering some of the costs.)

The law has specifically set a target of reducing organic waste disposal across the state by 75% from 2014 levels by 2025, and to increase recovery of edible food by 20%. Miller noted that methane is a much worse greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, so seeking to reduce the quantity of organics that end up in landfills is one of the cheaper ways for the state to combat climate change.

Napa has been ahead of other California cities at collecting organics, Miller noted, because the city has offered a composting collection program since 2015. But there’s still considerable room to improve; a staff report for the amendment notes that the city, in terms of organics separation, is currently over 97% compliant when it comes to single-family trash generators, about 45% compliant with commercial generators, and only 11% compliant with multi-family generators.

“It is a heavy lift to address the remaining commercial accounts and an even more daunting challenge to capture food scraps and soiled paper from multi-family generators in the next 2-3 years,” the staff report notes.

Miller noted that the city has been hard at work to implement the new law since it came into effect. That’s included adding about 80 new businesses to organics collection — there are currently 270 businesses signed up — as well as educating those businesses on what’s required to comply with the new law.

Miller added that the city is aiming to have all single-family residential customers compliant with the new law by the end of this year, all commercial customers compliant by next year, and all multi-family customers — the most difficult category — compliant by the end of 2027.

“We’re not out to penalize people,” Miller said. "We want to give every generator the tools to have success. We want to educate them, check in with them and show them what’s compostable.”

