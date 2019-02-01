A drop-off center for recycling household waste near the center of Napa County will shut down this spring, supplanted by other collection sites and curbside pickup service.
Yountville’s hazardous waste recycling center at the town corporation yard at 7501 Solano Ave. will close on March 29, officials have announced. Residents will soon receive mailers informing them of the closure and listing alternatives for disposing of motor oil, paint, batteries, antifreeze and old electronics, according to the town’s public works director, Joe Tagliaboschi.
Problems with keeping out non-permitted waste materials – at a facility with no staff on site – contributed to the decision to shut down the corporation yard drop-off center, he told the Yountville Town Council last week.
While signs at the collection center spell out which products may be brought to the corporation yard, Yountville staff increasingly must cope with the drop-offs of pesticides and other chemicals the town is not equipped or allowed to store, according to Tagliaboschi, who said many of those bringing in waste products are from outside the town.
“Things get dropped off that we’re not allowed to store, that we don’t have the training to handle, and it starts being a regulatory challenge,” he told council members.
The collection center, which Yountville jointly operates with Napa County, opened about 15 years ago when few places existed to safely dispose of hazardous household wastes, but more alternatives have made the facility expendable, according to Tagliaboschi.
Many hardware stores accept spent batteries and unused paint, and local waste management companies pick up used motor oil and filters at the curb along household trash by prior appointment. Electronic waste such as old televisions and computers can be dropped off free at both the Levitin Way recycling center near the Napa County Airport and the Clover Flat landfill outside Calistoga.
As an alternative to the Yountville facility, those seeking to dispose of antifreeze, batteries, fluorescent light tubs and paint can find a drop-off location at countyofnapa.org/recycleguide, or in Spanish at countyofnapa.org/guiadereciclar. Free curbside recycling of motor oil can be arranged through Upper Valley Disposal Service at 707-963-7988, Napa County Recycling and Waste Services at 707-255-5200, or Recology American Canyon at 707-552-3110.
Businesses should call 800-984-9661 for information on disposing of hazardous wastes.