Watch Duty phone app aims to push real-time news on wildfires in Napa Valley, Bay Area

“I like doing things no one else has done, which is hard to do,” Mills, who was chief technology officer of the Zenput food-service software company before retiring last year, said last week. “I can order food from 19 different places, and then you come up here (to this issue) and you say, ‘Oh, crap. This is underserved, and it’s life-threatening.

Talks with various fire departments and a visit to a Sonoma County 911 call center left Mills dissatisfied with what he saw as an inefficient flow of information, a disjointed hodgepodge of alerts and information in times of emergency – with no obvious ways, for instance, of attaching pictures of far-off smoke plumes that night indicate imminent flames.

In response, he organized a team of about 10 volunteer programmers to code a phone app that would show more detail about fires in progress, and in more detail. He also recruited a team of “citizen information officers,” people in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties who already maintain Facebook and Twitter pages to relay public safety radio calls about fires and other incidents.

Coding the Watch Duty app, which began in May and took about 80 days, was less challenging than gradually convincing the creators of scanner-to-internet pages to team with him, Mills said in a recent interview.