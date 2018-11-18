Watch it now: Alaina Housley celebration of life

A celebration of life will take place at noon Sunday in north Napa for Alaina Housley, a Napa native who was one of 12 people to die in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting Nov. 7.
The ceremony at Vintage is the latest public show of honor for Housley. Following an on-campus vigil at Vintage the night after the Thousand Oaks attack, an escort of Napa city police and county sheriff’s patrol vehicles accompanied her journey last Sunday to Tulocay Cemetery.
Visitors left flowers beside a makeshift shrine to the memory of Napa native Alaina Housley during a vigil Thursday night outside the Yountville Community Center, 20 hours after the 18-year-old Vintage High School graduate and Pepperdine University died in a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub in which 12 people were killed. The gunman is believed to have taken his own life.
Spectators embraced Thursday night at Vintage High School during a vigil in memory of Alaina Housley, who graduated from the school in June. The 18-year-old Napa native died late Wednesday in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks near Pepperdine University, where she was a freshman.
Erin Shea shares stories about her friend, Vintage High School graduate Alaina Housley, during a vigil held at the school Thursday night in memory of the 18-year-old Napa native. Housley was one of 12 people who died Wednesday in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, near Pepperdine University where she was a freshman.
Mayor Jill Techel addresses several hundred spectators Thursday at Vintage High School during a vigil for former student Alaina Housley, one of 12 people killed by a gunman in a Thousand Oaks nightclub near her campus at Pepperdine University. Rep. Mike Thompson is to her left.
A Vintage High School chorus performs at the end of an on-campus vigil Thursday to the memory of Alaina Housley, one of 12 people killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks the night before. Housley graduated from Vintage in June and was in her freshman year at Pepperdine University in Malibu.
The hundreds of attendees at an on-campus vigil for Vintage High School graduate Alaina Housley were encouraged to write notes of condolence to be sent to the family of the 18-year-old Napa native and Pepperdine University student, who died late Wednesday in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.
Several hundred students and community members came to Vintage High School Thursday night for a vigil in memory of Alaina Housley, a Vintage graduate who died in the gun attack on the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Housley, 18, was in her freshman year at Pepperdine University in nearby Malibu.
