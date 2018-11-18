You are the owner of this article.
Watch it now: Alaina Housley celebration of life

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Alaina Housley

A celebration of life will take place at noon Sunday in north Napa for Alaina Housley, a Napa native who was one of 12 people to die in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting Nov. 7.

To livestream the event, click here.

The ceremony at Vintage is the latest public show of honor for Housley. Following an on-campus vigil at Vintage the night after the Thousand Oaks attack, an escort of Napa city police and county sheriff’s patrol vehicles accompanied her journey last Sunday to Tulocay Cemetery. 

