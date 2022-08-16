 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: News recap for Aug. 8-14

  • 0
Napa Valley Register news recap

The logo for the weekly news recap

Executive Editor Dan Evans recaps the news from Napa County from the previous week. This is an ongoing video series, so please send any comments or suggestions to devans@napanews.com Thank you for watching. 

WATCH NOW: News Recap - Aug 8-14 - Part 1
WATCH NOW: News Recap - Aug 8-14 - Part 2
WATCH NOW: News Recap - Aug 8-14 - Part 3
WATCH NOW: News Recap - Aug 8-14 - Part 4
WATCH NOW: News Recap - Aug 8-14 - Part 5
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US abortion rights: Florida clinics overwhelmed by patients from other states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News