Napa drivers may want to keep a closer eye on speed limit signs around town.
The Napa Police Department has recently purchased eight handheld radar guns to be used by patrol officers. The purchases are part of a push to make traffic issues a departmentwide focus, said Traffic Officer Josh O'Mary.
Speed often plays a big factor in accidents, especially those where people are seriously hurt or killed, he said. Speeding drivers are also slower to react to road hazards because it takes them longer to stop.
"Getting people to observe and obey the speed limit will greatly benefit our community's traffic safety," O'Mary said.
Napa Police frequently go to areas that see many accidents or are the subject of many complaints to monitor traffic conditions. The handheld units will make it easier for them to catch drivers speeding in those places, he said.
Officers who will use the technology must complete a 24-hour training course with the state's Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, which sets minimum expectations for officers. Officers will also practice visually estimating a car's speed, he said.
Some Napa Police officers have already completed the training.
Speeding can cost California drivers $240 for driving up to 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, $370 for driving 16 to 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and $490 for driving at least 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, O'Mary said.