A citizen watchdog group is watching the $20 million or so that Napa County’s Measure T half-cent sales tax brings in annually to battle potholes and smooth out roads.
Measure T called for the 11-person Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee to make certain Napa County and its cities spend the tax properly. Such moves as shifting pre-Measure T paving dollars to other parts of the budget so there’s no gain in road quality are prohibited.
The latest meeting of the Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee took place last week. Chairperson Pamela Kindig said afterward that the group is up to the task of monitoring a tax that took effect in July 2018.
“We’ve got people on the committee who know what they’re doing,” said Kindig, Napa County auditor-controller from 1987 to 2009.
Other voting members are vintner and Napa Valley Vine Trail advocate Chuck McMinn, Leon Brauning of the Napa County Taxpayers Association, vintner/attorney Gregory Rodeno, accountant Kevin Alfaro, American Canyon Chamber of Commerce CEO Mandy Le and civil engineer Robert Peterson.
Non-voting members are Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) Executive Director Kate Miller, county Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze, Calistoga Mayor and NVTA Board of Directors chairman Chris Canning and St. Helena Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies.
Among other things, the committee last week found that Napa County and its cities have updated, five-year Measure T spending lists consistent with the intent of Measure T. The exception is American Canyon, which will submit its list later.
As an example of a spending list, the city of Napa plans $34 million worth of projects through 2024-25. Among them are improving such major roads as Browns Valley Road/First Street, Redwood Road, Lincoln Avenue, Imola Avenue and Jefferson Street.
American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley gave a presentation on that city’s Measure T plans. Kindig wanted information in the same format that the other cities and county have submitted.
“To be quite honest, your presentations to us have been not exactly up to par with everyone else,” Kindig told him.
Miller of NVTA said American Canyon has faced staffing shortages and is bringing new staff on board, which has caused delays.
To get Measure T funds, jurisdictions must first alert the NVTA that they are ready to start a project. The project must be on the five-year list approved by both the Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee and NVTA Board of Directors.
The Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee wants the public to know what’s happening with Measure T. To that end, members questioned NVTA staff about the Measure T website.
“I think they did a great job,” Brauning told staff.
The website has a county map showing Measure T projects. Users with a click can find out, for example, that American Canyon lists $620,000 for three American Canyon Road projects in 2019.
Another click shows what Napa County and its cities must spend in general fund money on street maintenance to receive Measure T money. This is to ensure that Measure T supplements instead of supplants previous spending.
Measure T passed in 2012, though it didn’t take effect until the Measure A flood control tax expired in 2018. The “maintenance of effort” numbers are based on general fund street spending in 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10.
Napa County must spend at least $1.2 million in general fund money on road maintenance, the city of Napa, $3.4 million; Calistoga, $287,000; St. Helena, $379,000 and Yountville $216,000. American Canyon isn’t included on the list.
Go to https://www.nvta.ca.gov/measure-t to see the Measure T website.