Water Audit proposes "rock vanes" for Napa River

Carefully-placed boulders in a Napa River stretch near St. Helena might mean more water for fish and other aquatic life during the dry summer months.

That’s the assessment of a Water Audit California report done by StreamWise. And, if getting water from rocks sound biblical, there’s no miracles being proposed here.

The report suggests placing “rock vanes” in the river. Rock vanes are lines of rocks each weighing a quarter-of-a-ton to a ton positioned to direct water flow toward the central portion of a river or stream channel.

If all went as planned, rock vanes at six to eight Napa River locations would direct rainy season water flows to create more and deeper pools in the riverbed. These pools would retain more water for aquatic life during the summer.

Rock vanes could also retain water in the channel longer after storms, allowing for more groundwater percolation. Groundwater might seep back to the river during the summer.

“It’s the simplest, cheapest thing that could be done and it provides a whole host of benefits,” said Rich Marovich, community watershed advisor for Water Audit California.

The idea of finding ways to provide summer water for aquatic life in the upper Napa River has gained a higher profile. Last summer, stretches of the river went bone-dry amid the two of the driest consecutive rain seasons dating back the late 1800s.

Placing rock vanes in the Napa River is only an idea at this point. Water Audit California is looking for ways to push forward an effort it estimates would cost about $100,000.

Also involved would be obtaining permits from various regulatory agencies, such as the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Control Board. No one can simply plop down boulders to change Napa River water flows — at least, not legally.

Marovich last year stepped down as streamkeeper for Putah Creek in Solano and Yolo counties after 20 years on the job. That position was created as the result of a 2000 settlement between the Solano County Water Agency and Davis environmental interests.

That work included experience with rock vanes. The Solano County Water Agency spent $450,000 installing 86 rock vanes on Pleasants Creek to reduce sediment flowing into Lake Solano after the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex fires.

The agency contracted with StreamWise to design the Pleasants Creek rock vanes. Pleasants Creek is a Putah Creek tributary.

Rock vanes have been used on Putah Creek, Truckee River, Pit River, Pete’s Creek, Rose Creek and Ash Creek, said the StreamWise report on the Napa River.

"They have likewise increased in-stream habitat and cold-water fish populations in nearly every location they have been utilized," it said.

It’s unknown precisely what the effects would be on the St. Helena stretch of the Napa River, the report said. But StreamWise, Marovich and Water Audit California contend something good would happen.

“We think so. In natural system like that, the magnitude of the benefit is something we’ll have to determine through monitoring,” Marovich said. “But it’s definitely moving in the right direction.”

Some might fear the rocks would obstruct water amid big storms and cause flooding. Marovich said the rock vanes are insignificant during flood flows. Hydrological modeling on the Napa River would be done to show this.

Locally, the Napa County Resource Conservation District works to protect natural resources, including steelhead trout. Steelhead in the Napa River are listed as “threatened” under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Rock vanes could help native fish such as steelhead by creating a healthier river contour. The central channel could have deeper, faster, colder flows than the rest of the channel, Marovich said.

Resource Conservation District officials couldn’t be reached Monday to say if they are interested in the rock vane idea.

Water Audit California has used lawsuits to try to pry more water from local reservoirs for fish. It is presently suing Napa County over groundwater management, saying pumping affects water in the Napa River.

Water Audit California has also taken a different tack. The group in 2020 helped sponsor a local water forum. One stated goal was to find a way to address Napa River and watersheds issues in a cooperative way, rather than in the courts.

Steelhead trout spend much of their lives in the ocean and return to fresh water to spawn. The county’s Watershed Information & Conservation Council says the Napa River watershed may have historically supported runs of 6,000 to 8,000 steelhead.

A 2016 report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries set the goal of having 4,700 steelhead trout in local waterways. It noted there are no estimates today how many trout are present.

This NOAA Fisheries report lists dozens of possible action steps to improve the Napa River, its tributaries and watershed. They range from having more riffles to minimizing groundwater pumping in alluvial fan reaches to reducing turbidity.

Rock vanes weren't mentioned on that long list, at least, not under that name. Water Audit California wants some local discussion on the idea.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

