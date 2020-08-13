You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water main leak reported near Napa's Silverado Resort

Water main leak reported near Napa's Silverado Resort

{{featured_button_text}}

Residents near the Silverado Resort and Spa in east Napa were asked to limit their water use until further notice after a leak in a nearby water main was reported early Thursday evening.

In a Nixle alert issued at 5:49 p.m., the city of Napa reported a leak in a main transmission line on Atlas Peak Road near Monticello Road, which supplies the entire Silverado resort property.

Repair crews were at the scene, and there was no estimated time for repairs as of 6 p.m.

A single water tank with 2 million gallons of capacity serves the area of the resort and golf club, according to the alert.

Customers were asked to use water only for essential indoor needs, turn off all outdoor irrigation, and conserve water as much as possible until the leak is repaired. Some customers may lose service, the city announced.

No further details were immediately available.

Watch Now: Napa County coronavirus testing site volunteers discuss their work

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News