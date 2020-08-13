Water main leak reported near Napa's Silverado Resort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents near the Silverado Resort and Spa in east Napa were asked to limit their water use until further notice after a leak in a nearby water main was reported early Thursday evening.

In a Nixle alert issued at 5:49 p.m., the city of Napa reported a leak in a main transmission line on Atlas Peak Road near Monticello Road, which supplies the entire Silverado resort property.

Repair crews were at the scene, and there was no estimated time for repairs as of 6 p.m.

A single water tank with 2 million gallons of capacity serves the area of the resort and golf club, according to the alert.

Customers were asked to use water only for essential indoor needs, turn off all outdoor irrigation, and conserve water as much as possible until the leak is repaired. Some customers may lose service, the city announced.

No further details were immediately available.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

