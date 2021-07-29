Water restrictions may worsen with another dry winter

Water conservation efforts have been cranking into high gear across California, as local governments adjust to drought conditions and prepare for an uncertain water future.

Napa is no different: All five Napa County municipalities have taken on water conservation measures. What comes next will depend upon the rainfall this winter, said city of Napa deputy utilities director Joy Eldredge. If it’s a dry year once again — Napa received 10 inches of rain last year, compared to about 27 inches in a normal year, according to Eldredge — water use could be restricted even further.

Last week, the Napa City Council voted to limit most outdoor irrigation to two days each week and limit water trucked out of the county to 6,000 gallons per month per property, among other restrictions. In the winter months, starting in November, irrigation will be further limited to one day a week — though that will be beyond the main watering months and into the rainy season, said Eldredge. The city has also reduced irrigation in its parks.

In the city of Napa, a dry winter could mean the irrigation restrictions last into next year, or even go down to one day a week, Eldredge said. Cutting down on irrigation is the easiest way to make a difference, she added, and mostly just impacts the aesthetics of land and plants.