A cluster of affordably priced apartments will highlight a package of changes to the Watson Ranch development in American Canyon.

Changes to the Watson Ranch specific plan, the document detailing the project’s home and retail construction, also include changes to housing density and the addition of more park space to replace an elementary school that was dropped from the plan. Council members unanimously approved the revisions Tuesday night.

Watson Ranch will become a town center on the grounds of an old cement plant in American Canyon, featuring over 1,000 homes, a segment of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, and parks and open space.

During the public hearing, Brent Cooper, the city’s community development, detailed the updates to the Watson Ranch plan, which include changes in land uses, street plans and open space.

The main change Cooper discussed was the addition of the Lemos Pointe apartments, which will add 186 affordable housing units. The apartments will be located on the west side of the development, closest to Highway 29.

Cooper explained that the residential complex can be added to the plan because affordable housing units were deemed “additive” and did not count toward the limit of 1,253 dwellings for the project. Only market-rate housing counts toward that cap.

Another change is the addition of 13.7 acres to the total amount of land slated to be medium-density residential land. The classification, known as MDR-16, allows up to 16 dwellings to be built on each acre of land.

To account for this addition, 12 acres of land that had been cleared for up to 12 housing units per acre have been removed from the plan, along with 3.3 acres of high-density residential land.

Other land use changes include a 10.8-acre increase in park and open space in the development, as a 10-acre elementary school that was originally included in the project will not be built. The Napa Valley Unified School District shelved plans for the school in 2021, citing a fall-off in enrollment.

Additionally, the updated Watson Ranch guidebook reflects that there is currently no approved plan to build a community center there. However, Brooks explained that the land that could host a community center will still be available if and when a center is funded and approved.

Street plans also saw changes, including the renaming of Loop Road to Marcus Road and the straightening of the street via a roundabout. Other road changes include revising Newell Drive to be two lanes in each direction instead if three south of Rio del Mar East, and adding an internal road, Mallen Way, south of Rio Del Mar East.

The final set of proposed changes involves straightening the section of the Vine Trail that will run through the Watson Ranch property, and revising internal trail routes.

During public comments, Carlotta Sainato, program director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, asked that in addition to straightening the Vine Trail, a bicycle safety element be added to the plan. Sainato suggested that bike lanes along Newell Drive and Rio Del Mar East be upgraded from Class II to Class IV – bikeways physically separated from motor vehicle traffic – to improve cycling access through the development. There is currently no plan to make this change, though Brooks said such an upgrade may be considered later.

As a result of the changes to the Watson Ranch plan, an updated traffic analysis projected 1,532 fewer new vehicle trips daily on weekdays, and a California Environmental Quality Act review showed no significant difference in its environmental impact.

The amendment to update the Watson Ranch plans is slated for a second reading Sept. 5. Passage by the city council would cause the revised plan to take effect 30 days later.

