Watson Ranch groundbreaking means big, new American Canyon community

McGrath agreed. He said the Ruins & Gardens part of Watson Ranch will be a place offering wine, food and music.

"It's really going to shift the balance of power, the balance of centric, not only in Napa County, but also throughout this entire region," McGrath said.

American Canyon’s 2018 Watson Ranch specific plan spells everything out — the trails and open space around the cement plant quarry, the Newell Drive extension to create a major, new city roadway, the 200-room boutique hotel to be near the Ruins & Gardens and, of course, those 1,200 or so homes.

“A memorable place to live, work and play for present and future generations,” is how the plan described the city's aspirations.

Much of the ceremony took place inside the massive rotunda, with its art-and-graffiti-covered walls and sprawling wooden roof with enough gaps to let in rays of sunlight.

"Congratulations, this is a big deal," Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, told the crowd.

McGrath talked about the 17 years he has worked on the Watson Ranch project to get to the point of groundbreaking. He recounted the many "tipping points" over that time, most of which involved people such as the Jaeger family that has owned land there since 1984.