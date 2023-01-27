Watson Ranch hotel in American Canyon moving forward

A 200-room, three-story hotel with a view is coming to American Canyon.

The hotel is part of the 309-acre Watson Ranch project. It will fit in amid a planned 1,200 homes and the Ruins and Gardens, which is to transform century-old cement factory ruins into a town center.

Hotel elevation in the hills will be about 120 feet. That’s enough for a view.

“So when you walk through the lobby and you’re standing on the outside deck drinking a martini, you can see all the Ruins, you can see the Napa River, you can see the bay, you can see American Canyon, you can see Mount Tam,” Watson Ranch developer Terrence McGrath said.

The concept of the hotel was approved by the city in 2018 with the Watson Ranch plan. On Thursday, the Planning Commission approved the hotel design permit.

Commissioners had various questions for McGrath on such issues as parking. In general, though, the tone of the meeting was that Watson Ranch will be good for the city and the hotel is another key piece.

“It’s something that’s going to make our city so proud and so popular,” long-time resident Fran Lemos told commissioners. “It’s going to really make everything come true that we planned for when we incorporated (in 1992).”

The hotel is to be designed with stone and metals that reflect the former industrial buildings at the nearby Ruins and Gardens, a city report said. It will have two swimming pools and a spa.

Included with the hotel project are 18 flats and 12 townhomes. Commissioner Andrew Goff asked why.

“If you look at today the higher-end hotels, it’s a big part of them,” McGrath said. “Ritz, Four Seasons, Montage, Stanly Ranch — part of it honestly is a way to help underwrite the physical cost of building the hotel.”

This is roughly a $200 million project, he said.

Goff asked what components of the hotel are eco-friendly.

McGrath gave a list of items for the hotel and adjacent Ruins. Wood for a fence will be reclaimed and remilled from the Glass Fire. Parking will have permeable surfaces. Rainwater will be stored in a quarry pond and used for landscaping.

“There won’t be a moment over the next 20 years, assuming I live that long,” McGrath said, giving the wooden podium some knocks, “that that won’t be front and center to what I’m trying to do every single day out there.”

Parking for the hotel and Ruins and Gardens is to be on the peripheries. That concept won praise from Commissioner Eric Altman.

“I think that makes sense and it keeps the site pedestrian-friendly, bicycle-friendly, pet-friendly," Altman said. "It’s just a much more pleasant way to do it.”

City officials and McGrath also gave an update on Watson Ranch in general. Watson Ranch will be the biggest new Napa County community in decades.

The 219-home Harvest subdivision, 98-home Artisan subdivision and 186-unit Lemos Pointe apartments are under construction. Lemos Pointe could be ready for residents by June or so. Several homes could be occupied this March.

The Ruins and Gardens is to have restaurants and events in the industrial rotunda and skeletal remains of the Standard Portland Cement Co. plant. McGrath said small events could happen there in late fall or early winter, with the project to come on line in 2024 or 2025.

Also being planned is an amphitheater near the Ruins and Gardens.

Watson Ranch has two owners. McGrath is with American Canyon I LLC, which is to develop 1,010 housing units on 251 acres. The Newell family is to develop 243 units on 56.9 acres.

