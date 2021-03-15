'We appreciate the vigilance': Search warrant served at San Luis Obispo home tied to suspect in Kristin Smart's disappearance

Kristin was the daughter of Stan Smart, Napa’s Vintage High’s principal at the time, who commuted to work in Napa. Kristin never lived in Napa, but the case received considerable publicity here and statewide.

In May 1996, Smart reportedly was escorted to her dorm residence by three students after an on-campus party.

One of the students who reportedly escorted Smart to her dorm was Flores, who has been the sole person of interest in the case. Flores told police he walked Smart as far as his dorm, then allowed her to walk to her dorm unaccompanied. Cal Poly police originally suspected Smart had gone on an unannounced camping trip, and the case wasn’t turned over to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office for a month. Smart was officially declared dead on May 25, 2002.

Last year in February and again in March, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI served search warrants at several residences in California and Washington state related to Flores. Officials have not released further details of any findings.

Multiple sources last month told The Los Angeles Times that the searches are part of an ongoing effort to gather physical evidence, including DNA, that may reveal what happened to Smart.