'We have failed': A look at how COVID-19 affects California's 800,000 farmworkers

Against the backdrop of a global health crisis and a summer of unprecedented wildfires, California's 800,000 farmworkers continue to sustain the state's annual $50-billion agricultural industry in order to make a living and provide for their loved ones.

It comes at a cost.

A new study released by the Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas and the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health underscores the COVID-19 pandemic's unequal toll on agricultural workers in California. The majority of participants in the study, conducted between July and November, were from Mexico and identified as Latino.

"We have failed to protect this population, while they have continued to engage in essential work through the pandemic," said Joseph Lewnard, a researcher and assistant professor of epidemiology at the school, in a statement.

Blood samples taken from farmworkers surveyed for the study found that nearly one in five tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning they contracted the virus earlier.

About a quarter of farmworkers surveyed said they had a loved one contract the virus, and 7% said they knew a loved one who died from the disease.