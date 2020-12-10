'We have failed': A look at how COVID-19 affects California's 800,000 farmworkers

Against the backdrop of a global health crisis and a summer of unprecedented wildfires, California's 800,000 farmworkers continue to sustain the state's annual $50-billion agricultural industry in order to make a living and provide for their loved ones.
It comes at a cost.
A new study released by the Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas and the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health underscores the COVID-19 pandemic's unequal toll on agricultural workers in California. The majority of participants in the study, conducted between July and November, were from Mexico and identified as Latino.
"We have failed to protect this population, while they have continued to engage in essential work through the pandemic," said Joseph Lewnard, a researcher and assistant professor of epidemiology at the school, in a statement.
Blood samples taken from farmworkers surveyed for the study found that nearly one in five tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning they contracted the virus earlier.
About a quarter of farmworkers surveyed said they had a loved one contract the virus, and 7% said they knew a loved one who died from the disease.
A third of farmworkers said they feared losing their job if they came down with the illness, according to the study.
Yet, farmworkers were split about getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
A combined 31% of farmworkers said they were either unsure, unlikely or very unlikely to get the vaccine. Some of those reasons included a fear of the vaccine causing bad side effects, a mistrust in government and worry that the vaccine would make them contract the virus.
Dr. Maximiliano Cuevas, chief executive officer of the Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, said it's critical to understand the level of disease among farmworkers in order for lawmakers to develop policies to stem the spread of the virus and protect the nation's food supply.
Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, represents Salinas Valley, a region that contains about 50,000 agricultural workers and dubbed as the "Salad Bowl of the Nation."
Rivas, a descendant of Mexican agricultural laborers who grew up in farmworker housing in California, understands how their work and cramped living conditions could make it difficult to stem the spread of the virus.
COVID-19 "transmission may be exacerbated in farmworker communities due to poor housing quality and mixed-generation overcrowding with unrelated household members," according to the study. About 37% of farmworkers said they lived in overcrowded housing.
It's why Rivas is advocating for farmworkers to receive vaccine prioritization.
"These disparities are only going to grow and grow and grow more pronounced amongst Latinos in California, amongst farmworkers," he said. "There is a general hesitancy to get this vaccination once it becomes available, and so certainly breaking down those barriers amongst farmworkers (or agricultural workers) is going to be really important."
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
WATCH NOW: HOORAY, THE VACCINES ARE COMING--BUT WE'RE NOT THROUGH THIS YET
MOST-READ POLICE AND FIRE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…
There’s an upswing in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles across the state, including Napa, the Napa Police Department’s crime analysis u…
DEC. 5: A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested for weapons violations following a pullover on American Canyon Road, American Canyon Police reported.
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…
NOV. 11: Two men were playing cards in the labor lot near Soscol and Kansas avenues when one of them was attacked by an acquaintance who threw…
NOV. 6: Police from three departments, assisted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, chased two suspects from American Canyon to Benicia…
NOV. 4: Responding to a call of a possible vehicle burglary at Lola's Market on Old Sonoma Road, Napa Police said they encountered a man who s…
Oct. 19: Police were called to River Park Shopping Center in south Napa on a report of a woman having thrown a rock through a window at Cigare…
Oct. 12: A police chase through American Canyon and a wine warehouse zone ended with the arrest of a motorist who was driving a pickup truck w…
Sept. 22: A man was fishing near the boat dock at Kennedy Park when he was approached by a man with a machete who punched him, threatened his …
Sept. 17: A report of a machete-wielding man at the informal labor lot near Home Depot got even more threatening when a pressurized can explod…
SEPT. 11: Napa Police located the man in a field on the west side of the Napa Valley Expo where he brandished a knife at officers and threaten…
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Feeling housebound during the pandemic, especially now that gyms are closed for indoor use? If you’re an American Canyon resident, then its ti…
Some of the hottest properties in Napa these days start with the letter M — but they aren’t mansions, and they don’t cost a million. The M sta…
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
Napa and the Bay Area are predicted to meet the threshold by mid-to-late December.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
With winter weather approaching and indoor dining banned as local coronavirus case counts spike, Napa Valley’s restaurants are bracing for wha…
CDC guidelines say encampments should be allowed to remain if there isn't housing available for their residents.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.