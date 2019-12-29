Two weeks ago, we announced that we would be cancelling the weekly TV Select section on Sundays, based on declining interest from readers and advertisers alike.
But then a funny thing happened: You readers told us just how interested you really are.
We heard from people by phone, by email, by handwritten letters saying just how much you enjoy the section and rely on it every week.
So we heard you. We will continue to produce the TV Select section in 2020 after all.
Our loyal subscribers make what we do possible every day. We’re happy you cared enough to let us know what you thought of our decision, and we’re happy to be able to meet your needs.
Enjoy the TV Select section, and keep letting us know what you think.
Happy New Year.