A theft report at a Napa supermarket led to a resident's arrest on suspicion of possessing an illegal weapon, police reported.
Officers were called to Nob Hill Foods at 611 Trancas St. shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, after a witness reported seeing a man taking food items and eating them without paying, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman.
When police arrived at the grocery, they contacted 29-year-old Christopher Alan Forbes and found a sandwich and a bottle of vodka on him that had been on the store's shelves, Shulman said. Forbes also had a knife concealed in his sock, violating a California law banning possession of daggers or dirks, according to Shulman.
Forbes was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony dagger possession and violating his probation, as well as misdemeanor counts of petty theft, possessing stolen property and possessing drug paraphernalia.