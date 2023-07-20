The Bay Area is expected to experience another burst of heat this weekend, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in the upper Napa Valley and other areas.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect from Friday to Saturday. The highest temperatures are expected in the East Bay hills, northern Sonoma County, the South Bay, and the southern Salinas Valley. The coast will offer relief, with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The heat wave is expected to end on Sunday.

Here are specific temperature forecasts by the weather service for different parts of the region Friday and Saturday:

- North Bay: Highs up to 108 degrees in the inland areas and upper 80s near the coast. Forecasts call for a peak of 101 degrees in St. Helena on Friday and Saturday, and 100 degrees in Calistoga on Saturday. The projected weekend high at Napa County Airport is 92 on Saturday.

- East Bay: Highs up to 105 degrees in the inland areas and upper 70s to mid-80s near the Bay.

- South Bay: Highs up to 98 degrees and upper 80s to mid-90s near the Bay.

- Santa Cruz County: Highs in the low 90s near the coast and up to 102 degrees inland.

- Monterey and San Benito County: Highs up to 108 degrees in the inland areas and upper 60s to the mid-70s near the coast.

- San Francisco Peninsula: Highs in the mid-70s east of the Twin Peaks are expected, and upper 60s to lower 70s west of the Twin Peaks.

Authorities urge residents to take precautions and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activities. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following:

- Drink lots of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty

- Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day

- Stay in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible

- Take cool showers or baths

- Check in on neighbors who are elderly or have health conditions.

Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.

