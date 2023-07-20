BAY CITY NEWS SERVICE
The Bay Area is expected to experience another burst of heat this weekend, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in the upper Napa Valley and other areas.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect from Friday to Saturday. The highest temperatures are expected in the East Bay hills, northern Sonoma County, the South Bay, and the southern Salinas Valley. The coast will offer relief, with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The heat wave is expected to end on Sunday.
Here are specific temperature forecasts by the weather service for different parts of the region Friday and Saturday:
- North Bay: Highs up to 108 degrees in the inland areas and upper 80s near the coast. Forecasts call for a peak of 101 degrees in St. Helena on Friday and Saturday, and 100 degrees in Calistoga on Saturday. The projected weekend high at Napa County Airport is 92 on Saturday.
- East Bay: Highs up to 105 degrees in the inland areas and upper 70s to mid-80s near the Bay.
- South Bay: Highs up to 98 degrees and upper 80s to mid-90s near the Bay.
- Santa Cruz County: Highs in the low 90s near the coast and up to 102 degrees inland.
- Monterey and San Benito County: Highs up to 108 degrees in the inland areas and upper 60s to the mid-70s near the coast.
- San Francisco Peninsula: Highs in the mid-70s east of the Twin Peaks are expected, and upper 60s to lower 70s west of the Twin Peaks.
Authorities urge residents to take precautions and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activities. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following:
- Drink lots of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty
- Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day
- Stay in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible
- Take cool showers or baths
- Check in on neighbors who are elderly or have health conditions.
Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.
A massive heat dome parked over the southern and western United States is keeping tens of millions of Americans under extreme heat advisories. The city of Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday exceeded 110 degrees F (43 C) for the 19th day in a row, breaking its all-time record of 18 straight days over 110.
FMM - F24 Video Clips
Photos: Hot weather has US, world sweltering
A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets Wednesday in Phoenix. Millions of people across the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave, with even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix being tested since temperatures have hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 13 consecutive days.
Matt York, Associated Press
Tourists protect a sleeping child from the sun Wednesday as they visit the Hollywood sign landmark in Los Angeles. Forecasters in Southern California say blistering conditions Thursday will build throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year.
Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press
Children cool off in a fountain Wednesday just outside of Jerusalem's Old City.
Ohad Zwigenberg, Associated Press
A man runs Thursday along a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises.
Michael Probst, Associated Press
Ja-Veah Cheney, 9, pours water over her head Wednesday as she takes shelter from the sweltering heat at the splash pad station at Riverside Park in New Bedford, Mass. Across the U.S., more than 111 million people are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.
Peter Pereira, The Standard-Times via Associated Press
A homeless man sleeps under the sun Wednesday in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles. After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California's summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that's been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires. Blistering conditions will build Friday and throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year, the National Weather Service warned.
Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press
A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.
Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
A woman carries her baby and a bottle of water on her head Saturday in Niger.
Anis Belghoul, Associated Press
Migrants stop for a water break Tuesday as they walk in the Rio Grande behind concertina wire as they try to enter the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay, Associated Press
An Icelandic horse is sprayed with water at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, one of several nations gripped in potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.
Michael Probst, Associated Press
Youths jump into a commercial swimming pool to cool themselves off Thursday in Peshawar, Pakistan. Countries across the world are preparing emergency measures amid
a heat wave projected to get much worse heading into the weekend.
Muhammad Sajjad, Associated Press
A woman enjoys the sun in the Tuileries gardens Monday in Paris, where temperatures are expected to keep rising.
Thomas Padilla, Associated Press
Salvation Army volunteer Francisca Corral, center, gives water to a man Tuesday at their Valley Heat Relief Station in Phoenix.
Matt York, Associated Press
People spend time in a public pool Saturday in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
Michael Probst, Associated Press
A woman uses an umbrella to take shelter from the sun Thursday as she walks in downtown Rome. Temperatures in parts of Mediterranean Europe were forecast to reach as high as 113 degrees starting Friday as a high-pressure system grips the region. Cerberus is named for the three-headed dog in ancient Greek mythology who guarded the gates to the underworld.
Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
A man holds an umbrella Thursday as he and other tourists enters the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave, in Athens, Greece. In Athens and other Greek cities, working hours were changed for the public sector and many businesses to avoid the midday heat, while air-conditioned areas were opened to the public. “It’s like being in Africa,” 24-year-old tourist Balint Jolan, from Hungary, said. “It’s not that much hotter than it is currently at home, but yes, it is difficult.”
Petros Giannakouris, Associated Press
A boy shows off his swimming skills Wednesday while cooling off in the river Arges, outside Bucharest, Romania.
Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press
A woman fans herself Monday in Madrid, Spain. “Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heat wave, with temperatures expected to climb to 48 degrees Celsius on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia – potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe” the European Space Agency said Thursday.
Manu Fernandez, Associated Press
A man cools off at a fountain Thursday during a sunny day in Belgrade, Serbia.
Darko Vojinovic
A woman wearing sun protection, headgear and sunglasses swims Monday as residents cool off on a sweltering day at an urban waterway in Beijing.
Andy Wong, Associated Press
Youngsters cool off Wednesday in the river Arges, outside Bucharest, Romania.
Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press
A newly married couple poses for photos Wednesday during sunset as a man takes a dip in the water in Lagonisi southeast of Athens.
Petros Giannakouris, Associated Press
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or
hyune@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.