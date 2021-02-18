 Skip to main content
Weather-related shipment woes delaying Napa vaccinations
breaking top story
Vaccines

Weather-related shipment woes delaying Napa vaccinations

Coronavirus vaccine clinic at Brookdale Napa

Employees of CVS Health set up a vaccination clinic in the dining room of the Brookdale Napa senior home on Villa Lane in January.

 Howard Yune, Register

Napa County will postpone COVID-19 vaccination clinics for a total of about 900 people on Monday and Tuesday because of weather-related vaccine shipment delays.

Icy weather has gripped much of the nation in recent days. And, although Napa County has been spared, it hasn’t escaped the effects on the COVID-19 vaccination supply chain.

The county had received no vaccine this week as of Thursday morning, county spokesperson Janet Upton said. It had just enough supply to get through the week.

People must receive two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Next week is the second week of what county officials have called a “second-dose tsunami.”

Clinics on Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled for Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, Upton said. The county will contact people with appointments by phone and email to alert them. The Wednesday clinic was still scheduled to go ahead.

The county didn’t want to count on the slim chance that vaccine shipments might arrive in time for Monday and Tuesday and then have to cancel appointments at the last minute if that hope proved overly optimistic, Upton said.

“We ask for everybody’s patience and understanding,” Upton said.

The National Weather Service on Thursday morning predicted the prolonged stretch of frigid weather in the nation’s heartland should ease. Still, abnormally cold temperatures could last through Saturday morning.

Napa County has had more than 39,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the first supplies arrived in mid-December.

On Thursday, the county reported 10 new cases over the preceding 24 hours and two additional deaths. Both deaths were males over age 65. The county reported 93 new cases over six days.

The county since the pandemic began reports having 8,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 67 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 190,975 tests have been administered.

The county is in purple on the state’s COVID-19 rating scale that dictates certain business and activity restrictions. There are four colors, from the most-restrictive purple to red to orange to the least-restrictive yellow.

If Napa County can move into red, it could allow such activities as indoor dining at restaurants and the indoor use of fitness centers. A key is lowering the number of daily new cases.

If the county can cut in half the number of new daily cases, it can move into red. The state adjusts the number it uses for the rating by taking into account the testing rate.

Since Jan. 12, the county has seen its state-adjusted, seven-day average of new, daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people drop from 42.7 to 14.2. Daily cases must drop to seven or lower for the county to enter the red.

“We're getting closer," Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said on Wednesday. "We're not there yet.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

