Weather-related shipment woes delaying Napa vaccinations

Napa County will postpone COVID-19 vaccination clinics for a total of about 900 people on Monday and Tuesday because of weather-related vaccine shipment delays.

Icy weather has gripped much of the nation in recent days. And, although Napa County has been spared, it hasn’t escaped the effects on the COVID-19 vaccination supply chain.

The county had received no vaccine this week as of Thursday morning, county spokesperson Janet Upton said. It had just enough supply to get through the week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

People must receive two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Next week is the second week of what county officials have called a “second-dose tsunami.”

Clinics on Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled for Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, Upton said. The county will contact people with appointments by phone and email to alert them. The Wednesday clinic was still scheduled to go ahead.

The county didn’t want to count on the slim chance that vaccine shipments might arrive in time for Monday and Tuesday and then have to cancel appointments at the last minute if that hope proved overly optimistic, Upton said.

“We ask for everybody’s patience and understanding,” Upton said.