Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Napa, CA
