Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the heat alerts stay to the north and east of Napa county, high temperatures will still be hot for mid-August. Meteorologist Joe Martucc…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds …