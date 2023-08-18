Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the heat alerts stay to the north and east of Napa county, high temperatures will still be hot for mid-August. Meteorologist Joe Martucc…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…