The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.