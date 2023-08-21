The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Napa, CA
