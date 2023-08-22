Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Napa, CA
