The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The…