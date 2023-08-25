Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Napa, CA
