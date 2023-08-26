The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though l…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The Napa area shou…