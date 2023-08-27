Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though l…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…