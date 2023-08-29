The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
